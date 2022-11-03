Sports

T20 WC, Iftikhar Ahmed smashes 3rd T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 03, 2022, 03:35 pm 2 min read

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed his second fifty of the tournament (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed his 3rd T20I fifty during Pakistan's Super 12 Group 2 match against South Africa in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He scored 51 off 35 balls, a knock laced with three boundaries and two sixes. Riding on his brilliance, the Men in Green posted 185/9 while batting first at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Here we look at Iftikhar's stats.

Performance Iftikhar Ahmed rescues Pakistan in the crucial match

Pakistan were off to a horrendous start as Proteas pacers reduced them to 43/4. However, Iftikhar brought his side's innings back on track with a sublime knock. He first assessed the conditions before going for the big shots. The 32-year-old was also involved in a crucial 82-run sixth-wicket partnership with Shadab Khan. Shadab scored 52 off just 22 deliveries.

Information Longest six of the tournament

Iftikhar smashed the biggest six of the tournament during the course of his knock. It was a gigantic 106-meter hit off right-arm pacer Lungi Ngidi's delivery during the 16th over. He smoked the ball over the deep square leg region.

Stats Second fifty of the tournament

Two of Iftikhar's three T20I fifties have been recorded in the ongoing tournament. He scored a 34-ball 51 against India in Pakistan's opener. The swashbuckler could only manage 5 and 6* in his following two outings. As far as T20I numbers are concerned, he has so far scored 653 runs in 40 games at an average and strike rate of 28.39 and 127.04, respectively.