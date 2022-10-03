Sports

Rohit Sharma highlights India's death-bowling woes: Here's what he said

Rohit Sharma highlights India's death-bowling woes: Here's what he said

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 03, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

India won the second T20I by 16 runs

While Team India won the second T20I against South Africa by 16 runs, death-bowling issues continued to haunt the Men in Blue. The duo of David Miller and Quinton de Kock played some brilliant shots towards the end to narrow down the margin of defeat. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted his bowlers struggled in the end overs. He, however, also highlighted the challenges.

Statement Here's what Rohit Sharma said

"Yes, we have not really bowled well in the death in the last five or six games," Rohit said in the post-match presentation. "To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided," highlighted the 35-year-old. Although Rohit stated the issue "isn't concerning," he believes the team needs to "pick themselves up" in that area.

Struggle India's death overs struggle

Team India conceded 78 runs in the last five overs in the Guwhati T20I as the likes of Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh failed to contain the run flow. Moreover, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is injured, and his participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup is in jeopardy. At the same time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is sitting out, has been expensive lately.

Batting Solid batting display from India

While Indian bowlers lacked the bite in the end overs, the batters were spot on with their performances. While KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed fiery half-centuries, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik did the damage in the end overs. As a result, India posted a gigantic score and subsequently clinched the series with a 16-run win.

Information What's next?

The third and final T20I will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 4. India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India won their first T20I series against South Africa at home.