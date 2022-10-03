Sports

Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh banned for failing dope test

Oct 03, 2022

Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has been handed a four-year suspension after he failed a dope test by NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. He suffered a provisional suspension in October last year, having failed an "out-of-competition" test. He had tested positive for the banned substance, Methandienone. The Indian will be ineligible to compete until October 2025. His ban dates back to October 21 last year.

Information When was Shivpal's test conducted?

It is important to note that Shivpal's test was conducted after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics. There was no national camp in operation at that time. He finished 12th in the second qualification at the Tokyo Games.

Achievements A look at Shivpal's career achievements

In 2016, Shivpal emerged victorious in the men's javelin throw event at the Budapest Open athletics in Hungary. He then shone at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, wherein he threw a personal-best throw of 86.23m. The 27-year-old aced the proceedings in the Military World Games in Wuhan later that year, ensuring a gold to his name.

Journey His early life and career

Shivpal hails from Hingutargarh village under Dhanapur block of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh. His father Ramashray Singh works in PAC. Interestingly, Shivpal's father, uncles Shivpujan Singh and Jagmohan Singh are also javelin throwers. Meanwhile, Shivpal works as a Senior Non Commissioned Officer (SNCO) in Indian Air Force.