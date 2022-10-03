Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Tel Aviv Open: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 03, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Djokovic won his 89th ATP title (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Former world number one, Novak Djokovic, annihilated Croatian Marin Cilic to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday. The Serbian claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win in the final summit. The 21-time Grand Slam winner pocketed his third tour-level title in 2022 after winning in Rome and Wimbledon. Most notably, he garnered his 89th ATP title. Here are the key stats.

H2H Djokovic leads Cilic in ATP matchups

Djokovic now boasts a commanding 19-2 over Cilic in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, the 35-year-old has won each of the last six encounters against Cilic. Cilic last defeated Djokovic in the 2018 London Queen's Club. His only other win over the Serbian ace came in 2016 at the Paris Masters.

2022 Djokovic is 27-6 in 2022

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 27-6 in the ongoing season. Before Wimbledon, he reached the quarter-finals at the French Open. Djokovic missed the Australian Open and the US Open after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier this year, Djokovic won a record-extending 38th ATP Masters 1000 crown. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the 2022 Italian Open men's singles title.

Information Djokovic bags maiden title in Israel

Djokovic now has an ATP title in the 18th different country (Israel). Other nations where he has at least one title are Austria, Australia, Canada, China, England, France, Holland, Italy, Japan, Monaco, Qatar, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, and the USA.

Wimbledon Djokovic won 2022 Wimbledon

Before the concluded Tel Aviv Open, Djokovic last competed on the ATP tour in July when he won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title. With a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, the 35-year-old claimed his 21st Grand Slam title, now the second-most after that of Rafael Nadal (22). Djokovic now has the joint-second-most Wimbledon titles with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.