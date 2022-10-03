Sports

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to surpass 11,000 runs (T20s)

Written by V Shashank Oct 03, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli surpassed 11,000 runs in T20s (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian ace Virat Kohli breached the 11,000-run mark in T20s during the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday. The Run Machine clubbed a spectacular-looking 28-ball 49*, hitting seven fours and a six. He piloted India to 237/3 in 20 overs, ensuring a solid finish alongside Dinesh Karthik (7-ball 17*). India eventually pocketed a 16-run win. Here, we decode Kohli's stats in T20 cricket.

Runs Kohli breaches 11,000-run mark in T20s

Kohli's ferocious innings saw the Delhi-born race to 11,030 runs in 354 T20s. He averages a jaw-dropping 40.25 while striking at 132.92. He owns six tons and 81 fifties, with the best score of 122* (vs Afghanistan). As per ESPNcricinfo, only Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,915), and Shoaib Malik (11,902) have scored more runs than Kohli in the format.

T20Is Second-highest run-getter in T20I cricket

Kohli's never-ending appetite for runs has gotten him to 3,712 runs in 109 T20Is since debuting in 2012. He is second only to Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma (3,737) while ranking above New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,497). He averages a phenomenal 50.84, with 33 fifties and a hundred. Not to forget, he holds the record for most fifty-plus scores (34), with Rohit (32) following suit.

Chase Kohli averages a monstrous 70.40 in run-chases

There's no one like Kohli when it comes to the run-chases in T20Is. The Chase Master has racked up 1,901 runs in this regard, averaging an astronomical 70.40 with 19 fifties. Kohli's numbers are a notch above in successful run-chases. The talented batter has hoarded 1,539 runs at 85.50. He has struck 15 half-centuries, with a personal best of 94*.

T20 WC Fifth-highest run-getter in T20 World Cup

Kohli has the fifth-most runs in the history of the T20 World Cup. He has acquired 845 runs at 76.81. He has struck at a healthy rate of 129.60. Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Gayle (965), Tillakaratne Dilshan (897), and Rohit (847) are above him. Kohli (459) is second only to David Warner (538) among most runs scored in run-chases.

