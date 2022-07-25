Sports

WI vs IND, T20I series: Preview, stats, and records

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 25, 2022, 09:07 pm 3 min read

West Indies and India would lock horns in five T20Is

India have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against hosts West Indies. The two teams would then lock horns in the five-T20I series, starting July 29. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma would return to lead the Men in Blue, who will be without Virat Kohli and the senior bowling contingent. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

West Indies and India have faced each other 20 times in T20Is, with the latter winning 13 of them. While the Caribbeans have won six, one fixture got abandoned. As far as the bilateral series are concerned, India have a 12-3 lead against the Windies. Earlier this year, India routed West Indies 3-0 in the three-match series at home.

Information India have won last four T20I series against WI

Both teams have won two T20Is each in West Indies and away venues. Interestingly, India have won the last four bilateral T20I series against the Caribbeans (2022, twice in 2019, and 2018). WI last beat India in a bilateral series in August 2016 (1-0).

Rohit Rohit eyes the 3,500-run mark

Rohit is the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. In a career spanning over a decade, he has slammed 3,379 runs from 128 T20Is at an average of 32.18. In the upcoming series, he could become the first-ever batter to touch the 3,500-run mark in the format. At present, Rohit is only three batters with over 3,000 runs in T20I cricket.

Do you know? Most T20I runs by an Indian against WI

Rohit has the most runs by an Indian against West Indies in T20I cricket. In 18 T20Is against the Windies, the Indian skipper has slammed 585 runs at 39.00. Rohit has struck at 139.61 against the Caribbeans. The tally includes one ton and four half-centuries.

Information Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar become India's leading T20I wicket-taker?

India's premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will miss the T20I series. He is the leading wicket-taker for India in the format (79). This gives India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar an opportunity to surpass Chahal on the wickets tally. He owns 70 T20I wickets.

Recap West Indies tour of India, 2022

Earlier this year, West Indies toured India for three ODIs and as many T20Is. India swept the T20I series 3-0. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Series. He slammed 107 runs at an average of 53.50. SKY struck a staggering 194.55 throughout the series. With the ball, pacer Harshal Patel took five wickets for India.