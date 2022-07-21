Sports

ENG vs SA, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 21, 2022, 03:38 pm 3 min read

England are in a must-win situation against SA (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England and South Africa are set to face each other in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday. SA hammered England in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead. Another win will see them wrap things up. For England, this is a must-win clash. They had recently lost the ODI series against India at home. Here we present the preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, and pitch report

The second ODI is set to be held at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The pitch is expected to assist batters at large. Pacers will have their say as well.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

England probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts South Africa probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius

England England need to fire in must-win scenario

With Ben Stokes having retired from ODIs after the first match, England will look up to their other seasoned stars to chip in. England haven't batted as well as they would have liked and the onus is on the senior players to make an impression. Bowling-wise, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid will be counted upon largely. Moeen Ali's all-round show can be of massive help as well.

SA SA have a strong outfit on offer

South Africa were too good for England in the opener. Rassie van der Dussen was sensational, piling up a brilliant century. SA have the firepower to make England suffer once again. Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock can be valuable. With the ball, Anrich Nortje will lead this attack. Their left-arm spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will hope to contain the Englishmen.

Fantasy Cricket A look at the Dream11 Fantasy teams

Dream11 Fantasy team (option 1): Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Rassie Van der Dussen (c), Janneman Malan, Joe Root (vc), Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Lungi Ngidi, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje Dream11 Fantasy team (option 2): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (vc), Liam Livingstone, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Potts

Stats A look at the key stats of offer

David Miller has scored 3,527 runs in ODIs for SA and can surpass former ace Lance Klusener (3,576). Rassie has amassed 1,499 runs in ODIs and is one shy of the 1,500-run mark. Roy has piled up 3,940 runs in ODIs and is 60 short of the 4.000-run mark. Tabraiz Shamsi has 47 ODI wickets and is three short of 50.