India's Navdeep Saini takes five-for in County Championship: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 21, 2022, 03:09 pm 2 min read

Saini finished with bowling figures of 5/72 in 18 overs (Source: Twitter/@KentCricket)

India fast bowler Navdeep Saini picked a five-wicket haul on his County Championship debut on Wednesday. He starred with five wickets for Kent in the Division 1 match against Warwickshire. The magnificent effort of Saini helped Kent bowl Warwickshire out for 225 in their first innings. Elsewhere, all-rounder Washington Sundar also claimed a five-wicket haul for Lancashire. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara slammed another double-century.

Navdeep, who made his international debut in August 2019 (against West Indies), is one of the few Indian bowlers with an ability to clock over 145 KPH consistently.

He represents Delhi in domestic cricket and was a part of Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

And now, he has made his mark on his County Championship debut.

Saini took wickets of Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess, Henry Brookes, and Craig Miles to complete his five-wicket haul. The right-arm seamer registered bowling figures of 5/72 in 18 overs. The tally included four maiden overs.

Career How has Saini fared so far?

In an international career spanning over three years, Saini has featured in 21 internationals for India as of now. He has snapped up 13 wickets from 11 T20Is at an average of 18.07 (Best figures: 3/17). Saini also has six ODI and four Test wickets to his name. The right-arm seamer owns over 150 First-class, 81 List A, and 56 T20 wickets.

Match The summary of the match so far

Kent were bundled out for 165 after Warwickshire elected to field. O Hannon-Dalby recorded a six-wicket haul. In reply, Warwickshire managed 225 runs, with Saini taking the bulk of wickets. Matt Henry and Matt Milnes took the rest of the wickets. Kent finished on 198/4 at stumps on Day 2, gaining a 138-run lead. Joe Denly (70*) and Jordan Cox (40*) returned unbeaten.

Performances What about other Indians?

Like Saini, off-spinner Washington Sundar also recorded a five-wicket haul playing for Lancashire against Northamptonshire. Meanwhile, Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his third double-century for Sussex in the ongoing County season. Pujara smashed a solid 231 off 403 deliveries against Middlesex at Lord's. Earlier this season, Pujara had smashed 201* and 203 versus Derbyshire and Durham, respectively.