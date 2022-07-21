Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara hammers third double-ton for Sussex this season

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has smashed his third double-century for Sussex in the ongoing County season. Pujara smashed a solid 231 from 403 deliveries against Middlesex at Lord's. His brilliance helped Sussex post 523/10 in their first innings. Earlier this season, Pujara had smashed 201* and 203 versus Derbyshire and Durham respectively. Here we decode Pujara's run.

Pujara's resurgence in English conditions is a fresh success story. He was dropped from the Indian side post the South Africa Test series and County cricket helped him to make a comeback.

Pujara has played with a positive mindset and this has helped him score useful runs at a good pace.

He will be determined to finish the season on a high.

Sussex Pujara plays a solid hand to help Sussex post 523

Sussex were 99/2 when Pujara came into bat and he added a 219-run stand alongside Tom Alsop, who scored a valiant 135. Middlesex lost their way thereafter before Pujara found company in Danial Ibrahim as the two added 50-plus runs. Pujara batted beautifully with his knock comprising of 21 fours and three sixes. He was the last man to fall for Sussex.

Runs Third-highest scorer in County Championship Division 2

Playing his seventh match for Sussex in the ongoing County Championship Division 2, Pujara has racked up 997 runs at an average of 124.62. Besides his three double-tons, he has also smashes two centuries. He also has a healthy stike rate of 60.16. He is the third-highest scorer in the tournament after Derbyshire's Shan Masood (1,074) and Nottinghamshire's BM Duckett (1,005).

Records Pujara scripts history at Lord's for Sussex

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pujara has become the first Sussex batter to make a double-century against Middlesex at Lord's. Notably, the last Sussex batter to achieve 200 on this ground was Colonel HH Shri Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji II while playing against the MCC 125 years ago. He also helped Sussex (523/10) get past their previous best score at Lord's of 522 set in 2005.

Double-tons 16 double-tons for Pujara in FC cricket

Pujara has registered 16 double-centuries in First-class cricket. It is the most by an Asian cricketer. Sri Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara, follows suit with 13 double-centuries in this format. Notably, Pujara has the most double-centuries among active cricketers. He is behind only eight batters with the most double-hundreds in FC cricket. Aussie legend Donald Bradman (37) tops the chart in this regard.