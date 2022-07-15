Sports

New Zealand claim one-run win versus Ireland: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 15, 2022, 11:37 pm 3 min read

Guptill clocked his second ODI ton of the year (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand beat Ireland by one run in the third and final ODI on Friday. The visitors recorded their seventh consecutive win over the Irishmen in 50 overs cricket. Batting first, NZ managed 360/6, riding on Martin Guptill's 115. Centuries from Paul Stirling (120) and Harry Tector (108) got Ireland close but the hosts fell short (359/9). Here's more.

Third ODI How did the third ODI pan out?

New Zealand rallied their way to 360/6. They had a desirable start with the openers adding 78 runs among themselves. Will Young's (3) was dismissed soon after, but NZ got back on course courtesy of Guptill's pivotal partnerships with middle-order batters. For Ireland, Joshua Little (2/84) pocketed the best figures. The hosts went close and were unfortunate in the end.

Hundred 18th ODI ton for Guptill

Guptill annihilated the Irish bowlers during his stay. He smacked a six over long on to register his 18th ton in the format and first against Ireland. He belted 15 fours and two sixes in his 126-ball 115. He now has raced to 7,207 ODI runs at 42.39. His last five scores read 6, 106, 51, 0, and 115.

Duo Phillips, Nicholls attain these numbers

Nicholls put up an aggressive display, smashing a 54-ball 79. He recorded his 13th fifty in the format. The southpaw hit seven fours and three sixes. He now has 1,590 runs at 35.33. Phillips struck five fours and two sixes in his 30-ball 47. It is his highest total in the format. He now has 101 runs at 33.66.

Knock Bracewell adds the finishing touch

Michael Bracewell put himself to notice even in the dead rubber. The number seven batter belted 21* off 16 deliveries, courtesy of a six and a four each. He was instrumental in a hostile 45-run stand alongside Phillips thereby steering NZ past 340. His scores in the series read 127*(82), 42*(40), and 21*(16). He now has 194 runs at 97.00.

Century 13th ODI ton for Stirling

With nothing to lose, Stirling came all guns blazing against the Kiwis. He struck a four toward the third man to bring up his 13th ton in the format. He whipped 14 fours and five sixes en route his 103-ball 120. It's the highest score by an Irish batter versus NZ (ODIs). He has extended his tally to 5,172 ODI runs at 38.88.

Information Stirling-Tector stitch a record partnership

The duo of Stirling and Tector added a record 179 runs for the third wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest partnership by Irish batters in ODIs against New Zealand. Notably, it is their sixth-highest partnership for any wicket in 50 overs cricket.

Bowling Henry's four-fer lights up Malahide

Matt Henry put the brakes on Ireland's attempt at a compensatory win. He uprooted the hosts' top order to shift the momentum in NZ's favor. Full length ploy got the better of Andrew Balbirnie and Andy McBrine. Meanwhile, Stirling pulled a shorter one straight to Phillips at deep mid-wicket boundary. He eventually concluded with figures of 4/68. He now has 110 wickets at 25.22.

108 Second ODI ton for Tector

Tector played valiantly on yet another occasion against the Kiwis. He ran a single off Mitchell Santner to record his second hundred in ODIs. The middle-order batter clobbered seven fours and five sixes before being bowled out by Santner on 108. He now has 895 runs at 47.10. His scores in ODIs played this year read 53, 54*, 52, 113, 4, and 108.

Information Santner chimes in with pivotal figures

Santner bullied the Irish batter at the fag end of the game. The slow left-arm orthodox had his share of expensive spells but concluded with figures of 3/71. He has now compiled 80 wickets at 35.56.