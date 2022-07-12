Sports

Sri Lanka hammer Australia in 2nd Test: WTC 2021-23 table

Written by V Shashank Jul 12, 2022, 01:52 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka staged a resounding comeback to level the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka overthrew Australia in the second and decisive Test. The hosts scripted an innings-win to draw the series 1-1. With that, SL (54.17) have climbed to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. Meanwhile, South Africa (71.43) interchanged places with Pat Cummins-led Australia (70) to sit atop the standings. We decode the updated ICC WTC table.

2nd Test Sri Lanka run riot in the decisive Test

Australia managed 364 after electing to bat. Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (104) and Steve Smith (145*) put the Aussies on track. Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya (6/118) shone for SL. The hosts put up a fight, courtesy of contributions from the top and middle-order. Dinesh Chandimal's maiden double-ton (206*) played a substantial part in SL taking a 190-run lead. Later, Jayasuriya's six-fer humbled the visitors.

Duo ICC WTC Standings: SL climb to third spot; Australia falter

Australia suffered their first defeat of the 2021-23 cycle. Their PCT has taken a beating from 77.78 to 70.00. They have mustered six wins, one loss, and three draws. Meanwhile, SL have gained three places to be ranked third in the WTC table. They have bettered their points percentage from 47.62 to 54.17. They will host Pakistan (two Tests) and tour NZ (two Tests).

Information New table toppers!

SA (71.43) have replaced Australia to bag the top spot in the WTC standings. The Proteas have collected five wins and two losses across three Test series. They will tour England, host WI, and visit Australia next.

PAK, IND Pakistan, India lose a spot each

Pakistan (52.38) are seated fourth, having snared three wins, two losses, and two draws. They will tour SL (two Tests) before hosting England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests). India (52.08) have fallen to the fifth spot. They have six wins, four losses, and two draws. Up next, they will tour Bangladesh (two Tests) followed by a four-Test series at home against Australia.

Information Windies drop further in the table

WI (50.00) are now the sixth-placed side on the WTC table. They have mustered four wins, three losses, and two draws. They will tour SA and Australia for two Tests each.

England England better their PCT in ICC WTC standings

England are still seated seventh in the WTC standings. However, the Three Lions have improved their points percentage from 28.89 to 33.33 post the Edgbaston Test. They have five wins, seven losses, and four draws in the ongoing cycle. England will now host SA (three Tests) and then travel to Pakistan for three Tests scheduled in November-December.

NZ What is New Zealand's position after England series?

New Zealand, who were the inaugural WTC champions, have stooped to the eighth spot in the standings after the 3-0 whitewash against England. They have a points percentage of 25.93. The Kiwis have won two Tests, besides losing six and drawing one. They will tour Pakistan (two Tests) in December later this year and host Sri Lanka (two Tests) in March 2023.

Information Bangladesh languish at the bottom

Bangladesh saw a dip in their points percentage from 14.81 to 13.33 post the 2-0 defeat versus WI. They have one win, eight losses, and a draw across five series. They will be gearing up to host India for two Tests in November.