How has Ravindra Jadeja fared in SENA countries? Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 02, 2022, 01:51 pm 3 min read

Jadeja averages 31.11 in SENA nations (Source: Twitter/@RCBtweets)

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smacked an unbeaten 83 against England on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test on Friday. So far, the southpaw has bashed 10 fours in his 163-ball stay. He stitched a colossal 222-run stand alongside keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, which saw the visitors compile 338/7 at stumps. Jadeja eyes his third Test ton. We decode his stats in SENA nations.

Jadeja has been one of India's most bankable and consistent performers in the Tests.

His stocks continue to be on the rise.

He has battered 1,631 runs at 46.60 since 2017.

That includes two tons and 14 fifties.

On the bowling front, he has managed 131 scalps.

A must-win game, India would want Jadeja to excel on all fronts till the closure.

England Jadeja averages 30.55 in England

Jadeja has smacked 550 runs in England in 11 Tests. He averages 30.55 and has belted four fifties. The all-rounder's 83* underway at Edgbaston is his second-best score in England (HS: 86*, 2018). His scores in the ongoing 2021 series versus England read 56, 40, 3, 4, 30, 10, 17, and 83*. He is averaging 34.71 in the ongoing series.

SA, NZ Jadeja's numbers in South Africa, NZ

Jadeja has played only three Tests in the Kiwi nation. To date, he has clobbered 107 runs across five innings, averaging 35.66. His scores in NZ read 30*, 26, 26, 9, and 16*. Meanwhile, he is yet to prove his mettle in the rainbow nation, having amassed a paltry eight runs from a solitary Test played back in 2013.

Australia How has Jadeja performed in Australia?

Jadeja has shone in the limited Tests played in Australia. He averages a prolific 43.75 across four Tests. He has bashed 175 runs in five innings with the best score of 81. His last five scores in Australia read 28*, 57, 81, 5, and 4. Notably, Jadeja had pummelled a match-winning 57 in the Boxing Day Test at MCG in the 2020-21 tour.

SENA Jadeja's overall Test numbers in SENA nations

Jadeja averages a modest 31.11 in the SENA nations. He has compiled 840 runs across 19 Tests (six 50s). In matches won, Jadeja has stacked up 207 runs at 23.00 (two fifties). He has scored 303 runs while averaging 23.30 in SENA defeats. He has belted 247 runs at 49.40 in drawn Tests. Meanwhile, the slow left-arm orthodox has clipped 48 wickets at 36.60.

Test A look at Jadeja's Test career

Jadeja has amassed 2,479 runs in 60 Tests at 37.00. He has notched two hundreds and 18 fifties. At home, the southpaw has clobbered 1,457 runs at 41.62. He has compiled 991 runs in away conditions at 33.03. He has 31 runs from a lone outing at a neutral venue. Meanwhile, Jadeja has affected 242 dismissals at 24.44, with 10 five-fors.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

India got off to a positive start before Shubman Gill played a poor shot to gift his wicket away. Cheteshwar Pujara looked solid before perishing for 13. Hanuma Vihari got a start but was dismissed for 20. Virat Kohli (11) and Shreyas Iyer (15) departed cheaply. Thereafter, Jadeja and Pant played a positive brand of cricket to get India back into the game.