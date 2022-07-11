Sports

Should India drop Virat Kohli for 2022 T20 World Cup?

Written by V Shashank Jul 11, 2022, 09:30 pm 3 min read

Kohli has the second-most runs by an Indian batter in T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli has set an example for cricketers around the world in T20Is. He has been a fine leader with the bat and the runs have followed him everywhere. However, he is under a poor run of form at present. He has been under scrutiny ahead of the impending ICC T20 World Cup. The big question is - Should he be dropped?

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli had stupendous returns in T20Is last year, given he averaged over 70.00.

However, he has played just four matches this year with abysmal shows on three occasions.

Add to that, he had a sub-par show in IPL 2022.

His form has taken a beating across formats which could be a major concern for India heading into the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup Fifth-highest run-getter in T20 World Cup

Kohli has bashed the fifth-most runs in the history of the T20 World Cup. He has acquired 845 runs at 76.81. He has struck at a healthy rate of 129.60. Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965), Tillakaratne Dilshan (897), and Rohit Sharma (847) are above him. Kohli (459) is second only to David Warner (538) among most runs scored in run-chases.

Records Notable records at T20 World Cup

Kohli is the only cricketer to be adjudged the Player of the Tournament (T20 WC) twice (2014 and 2016). He smashed 319 runs in the 2014 edition, notching four fifties, having finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer. In 2016, Kohli compiled 273 runs while averaging a jaw-dropping 136.50 (three fifties). The Chase Master has the most fifties in run-chases (six) and 10 overall.

Information Kohli's performance at number three since 2020

Kohli has been India's highest run-getter at his favored number three position in T20Is. He has stacked 414 runs in 15 outings. He averages 37.18 with four half-centuries. Shreyas Iyer follows Kohli, having amassing 357 runs at a strike rate in excess of 150.

Australia Most T20I runs by a visiting batter in Australia

Kohli's love affair with Australia is well-known. He is already the fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is played in those conditions. He has smashed 451 runs at 64.42. He has belted those many runs while striking at over 140. Aaron Finch (927), Warner (767), and Glenn Maxwell (647) rank above Kohli. Notably, he has the most runs by a visiting batter in Australia.

Series Most runs in a T20I series

Kohli shattered a truckload of T20 records as a batter in 2016. One of those comprised scoring 199 runs in a three-match series against Australia in their den. It was a world record for most runs scored in a T20I series. The feat was later bettered by New Zealand's Colin Munro, who slammed 223 runs in the 2017/18 series against West Indies.

Information Most Player of the Series awards in T20Is

Kohli has garnered a record seven Player of the Series awards in T20Is. He is followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam (five). Mohammad Rizwan, Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mohammad Hafeez have the joint third-most tally with three awards each.

T20Is Second-highest run-scorer in T20Is

Averaging 50.12, Kohli has clobbered 3,308 runs across 99 outings. He holds the record for most fifties by a batter in T20Is (30). The 33-year-old ranks second only to Rohit (3,379) in terms of runs in the format. He also has the second-most fours by an Indian batter (299). Interestingly, Kohli has the joint-most fifty-plus scores in T20Is alongside Rohit.