England vs South Africa: Rashid returns; Stokes rested for T20Is

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 15, 2022, 09:08 pm 2 min read

England have announced their white-ball squads versus SA (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England have named their white-ball squads for the upcoming series against South Africa. Adil Rashid has made a return to the side after missing the series against India. He was granted permission to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will miss the T20I series with his workload being monitored. He will play the ODIs though. Here are the details.

Details Stokes to miss The Hundred as well

Stokes has been granted rest in order to manage his workload. Interestingly, Stokes will miss the second season of The Hundred, having featured in only two games of the inaugural season for the Northern Superchargers. Jonny Bairstow, who missed the T20Is versus India, returns to the side. Matthew Parkinson, who was in for Rashid in both formats against India, has been left out.

Squads England's ODI and T20I squads

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey T20I squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

Information A look at the schedule

The two nations will play three ODIs, starting July 19. The second and third encounters will be held on July 22 and 24 respectively. The three T20Is will be played on July 27, 28, and 31. Thereafter, the two sides will play three Tests.