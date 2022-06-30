Sports

Jos Buttler announced as England's white-ball captain: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 30, 2022, 08:50 pm 2 min read

Buttler to lead England in white-ball cricket (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Swashbuckling batter Jos Buttler has been appointed England's new white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan's retirement. Buttler has plenty of experience and has donned the role several times during Morgan's tenure. He has captained England in nine ODIs and five T20Is to date. Buttler will lead England in the upcoming T20I series against India which starts on July 7. Here's more.

Buttler has a crucial job in front of him with England playing plenty of white-ball games in July against India and South Africa respectively. England are set to play three T20Is and three ODIs against both India and South Africa before the end of July. He will also set his sights on the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year.

As per ESPNcricinfo, England's managing director Rob Key said Buttler was the perfect choice to succeed Morgan as the white-ball captain. He said there was no hesitation in offering him the role as Jos has been part of England's white-ball set-up for over a decade, besides being integral in the transformation of the way the team has played its attacking brand of cricket.

In 151 ODIs, Buttler has hovered a total of 4,120 runs at 41.20. He has smacked 10 tons and 21 fifties with the best score of 162*. He has a strike rate of 121.28 in ODIs. In T20Is, Buttler has hammered 2,140 runs for England at 34.51. He has one century and 15 fifties with the best score of 101*.

In the recently concluded ODI series versus the Netherlands, Buttler powered his way to knocks of 162* and 86*. His 70-ball 162* in the first ODI saw England post the highest ODI score ever (498/4). He became the only Englishman with over 4,000 ODI runs and a strike rate in excess of 120. Buttler also smashed the second-fastest 150 in ODIs (65 balls).

Buttler (10) ranks fifth among batters with the most ODI centuries for England. Joe Root (16), Eoin Morgan (13), Marcus Trescothick (12), and Jonny Bairstow (11) are the ones who rank above him. Buttler is the second-highest scorer for England in T20Is after Morgan. He is one of the four England batters to hammer a T20I ton.