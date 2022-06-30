Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of AS Roma

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 30, 2022, 08:11 pm 3 min read

AS Roma are braced for a busy window (Photo credit: Twitter/@europacnfleague)

Jose Mourinho joined AS Roma as their manager in 2021 and had a fruitful first season. The Italian side went on to win a maiden European trophy by emerging triumphant in the UEFA Europa Conference League, beating Feyenoord. Roma finishes sixth in the Serie A 2021-22 season. Mourinho will now hope he adds more quality to build a competitive squad during the transfer window.

Matic Roma roped in Matic on a one-year deal

Roma have signed former Chelsea and Manchester United mid-fielder Nemanja Matic on a one-year deal. Matic joins a Mourinho side for the third time in his career, following him earlier to Chelsea and Man United. Matic left United when his contract ended earlier this month. The veteran mid-fielder adds dimension in this Roma squad. He made 189 appearances for United.

Zaniolo Zaniolo garnering interest from Juventus and Spurs

Roma mid-fielder Nicolo Zaniolo wants to find a new club and both Juventus and Tottenham are interested in the player. He has a contract with Roma until 2024 but there hasn't been any agreement over an extension. Juventus lead the race in terms of securing a deal for the 22-year-old. Tottenham have also held talks with AS Roma over the availability of Zaniolo.

Information Roma have signed young goalie Mile Svilar

Back in March, Fabrizio Romano stated that Benfica goal-keeer Mile Svilar completed his medical as new AS Roma player. He signed a contract signed until June 2027. Mourinho wanted the player and he has joined as a free agent. He made 20 appearances for Benfica.

Mkhitaryan Mkhitaryan snubs Roma extension to join Inter

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to sign a two-year deal with Inter Milan after refusing to renew a deal with AS Roma. Despite featuring heavily and winning the UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma, Mkhitaryan decided to opt for a move to Inter. As per Romano, a two-year deal has been completed this month. Just the medical tests and official statement are pending.

Duo Roma are in talks to sign Celik and Frattesi

Roma are in talks to sign Mehmet Zeki Celik from French club Lille on a permanent deal. As per Romano, talks are in progress and the player wants to join Mourinho's side. The Turkish international has represented his country 32 times. Roma is also advancing to sign Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. The mid-fielder had made 38 appearances last season.

Information Lyon's Houssem Aouar is a target for Roma

Houssem Aouar is a target for Roma from French club Lyon. The 24-year-old is into the final season of his contract with Lyon. The mid-fielder has 215 appearances for Lyon, scoring 40 goals.