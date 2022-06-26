Sports

ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 26, 2022, 08:26 am 2 min read

Rohit Sharma averaged over 50 in four England Tests

In a massive blow to the Indian cricket team, skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. The BCCI, on Sunday, informed that Rohit has been placed under isolation. Meanwhile, the whole Indian squad, which is training in England for the rescheduled Edgbaston Test, would undergo an RT-PCR test on Sunday. Notably, Rohit is India's leading run-scorer in the unfinished series.

Information Rohit played the tour game against Leicestershire

Rohit took part in India's ongoing tour game against Leicestershire. He opened the batting in the first innings where he was dismissed by Roman Walker. However, the Indian captain did not bat on Day 3 of the match (second innings).

Contributor Rohit contributed to India's success in England (2021)

Rohit was a contributor to India's success in England in 2021. He has been India's batsman in the five-match series so far. His revamped defense had been the talk of the town. Rohit is India's leading run-scorer (368) with an average of over 50. He also slammed his eighth Test ton in the fourth Test at the Oval.

Record Rohit scripted a unique record in 2021

After his ton at The Oval, Rohit became the only visiting batter to have scored hundreds across formats in England. Besides a solitary Test hundred, Rohit owns seven tons in ODI cricket in the nation. He averages 66.75 in the format in England. Besides, Rohit's only T20I ton in the country came in 2018, when he smashed an unbeaten 100 in Bristol.

Series India lead the series 2-1

India would likely miss the services of captain Rohit in the Edgbaston Test. He had earlier taken over reins from Virat Kohli, who helped India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series last year. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw before India claimed a 151-run win at Lord's. England bounced back at Headingley, while India won the Oval Test.

Replacement Who will replace Rohit?

India are already without their regular opener and vice-captain KL Rahul, who is out with a groin injury. Rohit's absence further makes life difficult for the Indian top order. Although the BCCI hasn't announced any replacements so far, Mayank Agarwal could be recalled to the Test squad. He might open with young Shubman Gill. It remains to be seen if Kohli leads India again.