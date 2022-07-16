Sports

Paul Stirling slams his 13th ODI century: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 16, 2022

Stirling slammed his maiden ODI ton against New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

On Friday, Ireland's Paul Stirling clocked of the most awe-inspiring knocks of his career. Chasing 361, the opening batter struck 120 off 108 deliveries in the third and final ODI against New Zealand. The hosts, however, fell short by a whisker (359/9). Ireland lost the match, but Stirling won the hearts of the cricketing fraternity. We decode his stats.

Hundred 13th ODI ton for Stirling

With nothing to lose, Stirling came all guns blazing against the Kiwis. He whipped 14 fours and five sixes en route to his 103-ball 120. He registered the highest score by an Irish batter versus NZ (ODIs). However, Stirling's mayhem came to closure in 35th over, when he pulled a shorter one from Matt Henry toward Glenn Phillips at deep mid wicket.

Context Why does this story matter?

Stirling is arguably Ireland's greatest batter in limited overs.

He meant business in spite of a daunting 361-run target on board.

Stirling succumbed at the wrong moment, but his hundred remains one of the best knocks by an Irishman.

He kept the cricketing fraternity on their toes throughout his stay.

There is a lot more to achieve for the Irish Run Machine.

Do you know? Stirling-Tector stitch a record partnership

The duo of Stirling and Harry Tector added a record 179 runs for the third wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest partnership by Irish batters in ODIs against New Zealand. Notably, it is their sixth-highest partnership for any wicket in 50 overs cricket.

Feat Stirling surpasses batting legends!

Stirling (5,172) has leapfrogged the likes of Andrew Symonds (5,088), JP Duminy (5,117), Misbah-ul-Haq (5,122), Gordan Greenidge (5,134), and Roshan Mahanama (5,162) among the leading run-getters in 50 overs cricket. Meanwhile, he has equaled the century counts of Gary Kirsten and Kane Williamson (13 each). He steered clear of Rahul Dravid, Faf du Plessis, Shai Hope, and Marcus Trescothick (12 each).

Information Stirling's performance in 2022

Stirling has compiled 190 runs across five ODIs played this year. He has clobbered 23 fours and seven sixes. He ranks third among Irish batters in this regard, with Tector (384) and Andy McBrine (221) occupying the top two spots.

Career A look at Stirling's ODI career

Stirling has amassed 5,172 runs in 139 matches. He averages 38.88 and has maintained a healthy strike rate of 86.62. He has slammed 13 hundreds and 26 fifties (HS: 177 vs Canada). At home, Stirling has managed 1,674 runs at 32.82. He has hoarded 1,554 runs in away conditions at 38.85. He has amassed 1,944 runs from neutral venues, averaging 46.28.