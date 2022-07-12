Sports

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Hosts bowled out for 110

Shami completed 150 wickets in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran riot after skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field in the first ODI against England. The visitors bundled out England for 110, with Bumrah and Shami sharing seven wickets. Bumrah took his second ODI five-for, while Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to 150 wickets in the format. For England, Jos Buttler was their top scorer (30).

Innings How did the first innings pan out?

England were off to a horrible start as Bumrah and Shami made the most of the overcast conditions. The duo reduced to hosts to 17/4 in no time. Jason Roy, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes recorded ducks, while Bumrah ended Jonny Bairstow's 20-ball stay. Buttler chipped in with a rescuing 30, but Shami sent him back. Bumrah got rid of England's tail eventually.

Feat Fastest Indian bowler to 150 ODI wickets

Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to complete 150 wickets in 50-over cricket. He reached the landmark in his 80th ODI. This record was previously held by former Indian seamer Ajit Agarkar, who took 97 matches. Overall, Shami is the joint-third-fastest to this milestone with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Mitchell Starc (77) and Saqlain Mushtaq (78) occupy the top two spots.

Do you know? Another feat for Shami

Shami has taken the fewest balls (4,071) by an Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets. Overall, he is only behind Starc (3,857), Ajantha Mendis (4,029), Saqlain (4,035), and Rashid (4,040) on the list.

Spell Second ODI five-wicket haul for Bumrah

Bumrah was on fire in his opening spell. He gave away no freebies to England's top-order batters. The right-arm seamer dismissed their top three in quick succession. Bumrah conceded just nine runs in his first five overs, delivering two maiden overs. He also dismissed Liam Livingstone in this spell. Bumrah returned to complete his second ODI five-for in his second spell.

Do you know? Third-best figures for India in ODI cricket

Bumrah registered bowling figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, the third-best for India in ODI cricket. Stuart Binny (6/4 vs Bangladesh, 2014) and Anil Kumble (6/12 vs West Indies, 1993) occupy the top two spots on the list among Indians.