World Masters Championships: 94-year-old Bhagwani Dagar wins gold medal

Written by V Shashank Jul 12, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

Bhagwani Devi Dagar covered 100m in 24.74 seconds

India's Bhagwani Devi Dagar scripted history at the World Masters Athletics Championship on Sunday. The 94-year-old, who took birth in Haryana, won a gold medal in the 100-meter race. She clocked a time of 24.74 seconds. Earlier, she pocketed two bronze medals in shot put. World Masters Athletics Championship is an event for athletes aged 35 and above. Here are further details.

Gold Bhagwani excelled at the National Masters Athletics Championships

Bhagwani had grabbed three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics Championships held earlier in Chennai. The performance earned her a spot at the World Masters Championships. The events were held from June 29 to July 10 in Tampere, Finland. Notably, she had earlier won gold in the 100m sprint, javelin throw, and shot put during the Delhi State Athletics Championship.

Information Sports run in Bhagwani's family!

Bhagwani's grandson, Vikas Dagar, is an international para-athlete. He is a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. He had won gold for India at the 2014 Grand Prix event in Tunisia.

WMAC More information about World Masters Athletics Championships

The 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships was the 24th edition of the World Athletics Outdoor Championships. It was supposed to be held from July 20 to August 1, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. However, it was canceled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is organized by a global governing body, World Masters Athletics (WMA), in collaboration with a Local Organising Committee (LOC).