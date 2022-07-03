Sports

Athletics: India's Parul Chaudhary breaks new 3000m national record

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 03, 2022, 07:47 pm 2 min read

Parul Chaudhary covered the distance in 8:57.19 (Source: Twitter/@Media_SAI)

India's Parul Chaudhary broke the women's 3000m national record at the Sound Running meet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Chaudhary, 27, covered the distance in 8:57.19 to finish third. She broke the six-year-old national record set by Suriya Loganathan (9:04.5) in April 2016. During the event, Chaudhary was trailing at fifth before gaining momentum in the last two laps. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chaudhary's achievement is huge in Indian athletics as the participation from the nation in 3000m is quite low.

Notably, the 3000m is a non-Olympic event.

Wang Junxia of China owns world record in this event among women, clocking 8:06.11 in 1993.

It is to note that Chaudhary recently won the gold medal in women's 3000m steeplechase at the nationals in Chennai.

Information World Athletics Championships: Chaudhary to represent India (3000m steeplechase)

Chaudhary will represent India in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 World Athletics Championships (USA). She is one of the five Indian women in the competition, the others being S Dhanalakhsmi (200m), Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (400m), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), and Priyanka Goswami (20km Walk).

Achievement Chaudhary starred at 2021 National Open Athletics Championships

In September 2021, Chaudhary secured his second gold medal in 3000m steeplechase at the National Open Athletics Championships. She won the event with a personal best of 9:51.01 seconds. The former beat Komal Jagadale in the event, who finished second with a timing of 9:51.03. Notably, Chaudhary had won the 5000m race on the opening day.