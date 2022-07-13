Sports

Decoding the incredible numbers of Rohit Sharma against England

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 13, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Rohit averages over 50 against England in ODIs

Captain Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 76 (58) in India's 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI at The Oval. He looked at his absolute best in the run-chase, having slammed his 45th ODI half-century. Rohit also completed 250 ODI sixes during the match. The 35-year-old would surely be eyeing the three-figure mark. Here, we decode his ODI stats against England.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rohit is one of the sweetest timers of the ball and the most destructive when in a flow.

Be it the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2018 tour of England, or the 2019 ICC World Cup, the Hitman was one of India's core contributors in these conditions.

India would require his services to outfox a dominant-looking England in the next two ODIs.

Stats Rohit averages over 50 against England (ODIs)

Rohit has faced England on 17 occasions in 50-over cricket. He has belted 620 runs at a remarkable average of 51.66. He has two hundreds and three fifties. He slammed a 114-ball 137* in Nottingham in 2018, his career-best ODI score versus England. Rohit finished as India's second-highest run-getter in that series (154), only behind then-skipper Virat Kohli (191).

Winning cause Rohit averages 67.42 against England in winning cause

On Tuesday, Rohit won his 11th ODI against England. He extended his runs tally in winning cause against them to 472. Rohit averages a staggering 67.42 in ODIs won against the Three Lions. The tally includes a solitary century and three half-centuries. The Hitman has a strike rate of 91.29 in these matches (53 fours and 11 sixes).

Information Rohit's numbers against England: Home vs Away

Rohit has slammed 393 runs from eight Tests at an incredible average of 78.60 against England away from home. He has two ODI tons in England (Best score: 137*). Paradoxically, he averages 32.42 against England at home (227 runs).

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Rohit has racked up just 171 runs in the first innings against England (10 ODIs). He averages a mere 21.37 in this regard. On the other hand, Rohit has an astronomical average of 112.25 in run-chases against England. He has amassed 449 runs in seven ODIs against them whenever India chased. Notably, both his ODI tons against England have come in run-chases.