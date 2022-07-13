Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav moves to fifth place

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 13, 2022, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar smashed a century recently versus England (Photo credit: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

Indian cricket team middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has risen to fifth in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. Surya, who smashed his maiden T20I century in the final game of the three-match series against England earlier this week, has witnessed a career high rating of 732 ranking points. India lost the final T20I despite Surya's century but sealed the series 2-1. Here's more.

SKY Surya gains 44 places to be placed fifth

The 31-year-old Suryakumar jumped an impressive 44 spots to become fifth overall in the latest ICC T20I Rankings. He is now the leading India batter in T20Is. Surya amassed a brilliant 117 from just 55 balls against England in the third T20I. He became the fifth Indian to slam a century in T20Is. He scored 39 and 15 in the first two matches.

Average Surya averages 38.35 in T20Is

In the third T20I, the versatile batter smashed 14 fours and six sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 212.73. Surya has raced to 537 runs in T20Is at 38.35. He has scored one hundred and four fifties. He is the 15th Indian batter to score 500-plus runs in T20Is. He is also the top scorer now in England-India T20Is.

List A look at the Top 10 batters

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam leads the show with 818 rating points. His team-mate and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan is placed second (794 rating points). Aiden Markram is third with 757 rating points. England's Dawid Malan (754) and SKY (732) follow suit. Aaron Finch (716), Devon Conway (703), Nicholas Pooran (667), Pathum Nissanka (661), and Rassie van der Dussen (658) complete the list.

Duo Bhuvi and Harshal gain big

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has moved to the joint-seventh place among bowlers. He has 658 rating points and is tied alongside South African pacer Anrich Nortje. Bhuvneshwar was adjudged Player of the Series against England, with his impressive haul of 3/15 in the second match. Fellow Indian pacer Harshal Patel has jumped 10 spots to 23rd. Yuzvendra Chahal is placed 19th on the list.