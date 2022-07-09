Sports

SL vs AUS, 2nd Test: Who is 30-year-old Prabath Jayasuriya?

SL vs AUS, 2nd Test: Who is 30-year-old Prabath Jayasuriya?

Written by V Shashank Jul 09, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

Jayasuriya claimed second-best figures by a Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed mouth-dropping figures of 6/118 against Australia on Day 2 of the second Test. The slow-left arm orthodox completely outfoxed the Aussies on Test debut. Notably, he has become only the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to pick a five-fer on debut. His performance aided SL bundle out the visitors on 364 in the first innings. We decode his profile.

Performance Jayasuriya triggers an Aussie collapse

Jayasuriya pocketed three wickets on Day 1. He garnered a bit of bounce and turn to stump out centurion Marnus Labuschagne (104). A tossed-up delivery clipped Travis Head's off stump. Cameron Green followed soon as he was out LBW. Jayasuriya dismissed Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in a few overs. He forced Nathan Lyon to play across the line and got him LBW.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jayasuriya's addition to the squad was on grounds of the fresh COVID-19 cases in the Lankan tent on the eve of the second Test.

Sri Lanka needed a bankable campaigner who can run down the Aussie order, given the visitors boast a few candidates who feast on spinners.

And, the hosts found a gem in Jayasuriya who rose to the occasion in the decider.

Information Second-best figures on Test debut for Sri Lanka

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jayasuriya (6/118) has etched the second-best figures among Sri Lankan cricketers on their Test debut. He ranks behind Praveen Jayawickrama, who had bagged figures worth 6/92 against Bangladesh at Pallekele. Meanwhile, Upul Chandana (6/179), Akila Dananjaya (5/24), and Kosala Kuruppuarachchi follow suit.

Career A look at Jayasuriya's career

Playing for Colombo Cricket Club, Jayasuriya marked his FC debut in 2012. So far, he has pocketed 234 scalps in 62 FC matches, averaging 25.61. He has claimed 17 five-wicket hauls in an innings with best figures reading 7/26. Notably, he has four ten-wicket hauls in a match as well. He has been wicket-less so far in two ODI appearances.

Second Test How has the second Test panned out?

Australia managed 364 after electing to bat. Centuries from Labuschagne and Steve Smith (145*) put the Aussies on track after a few early set-backs. The duo negated the Lankan threat by adding 134 runs among themselves. Meanwhile, Jayasuriya (6/118) emerged as the pick of SL bowlers. The hosts lost Pathum Nissanka cheaply but Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis steadied their ship.