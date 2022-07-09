Sports

India to tour Zimbabwe for ODI series: Details here

Written by V Shashank Jul 09, 2022, 11:25 am 3 min read

India last toured Zimbabwe in 2016 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series next month. The matches will take place on August 18, 20, and 22, respectively. The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Harare will play host to these white-ball encounters. Interestingly, this would be India's maiden tour to Zimbabwe since June 2016. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The matches are of importance for Zimbabwe in order to participate in next year's Cricket World Cup.

India, being the hosts, have automatically qualified for the mega event.

The upcoming series will also offer the Zimbabwean players an opportunity to showcase their mettle against the juggernauts of the cricketing fraternity.

Playing more such competitive cricket will give Zimbabwe a chance to upskill themselves.

Words Here's what Lalchand Rajput said

"Obviously, every small country looks forward to playing against India. Most of the players play IPL, so they are overawed by that so it will be a great thing for the cricketing fraternity in Zimbabwe, the youngsters, every cricketer is looking forward because it will be a great learning experience for them," Lalchand Rajput, technical director of Zimbabwe Cricket, told NDTV.

2016 How did India fare in 2016 tour of Zimbabwe?

In June-July 2016, MS Dhoni-led Team India played three ODIs and as many T20Is in Zimbabwe. They ensured a 3-0 clean-sweep in ODIs. KL Rahul had compiled 196 runs at 196.00. Meanwhile, seamer Jasprit Bumrah pocketed nine wickets at 8.56. Later, India clinched a 2-1 win in the T20Is, bouncing back from the defeat in the first outing.

Information How have Zimbabwe fared over the last few years?

Zimbabwe lately suffered a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Afghanistan in June. They last won a bilateral series in June 2019, stamping a 4-0 win over UAE in Harare. Surprisingly, they have won only three ODIs since then (19 losses, one no-result).

Schedule A jam-packed schedule for India

Post the white-ball leg against England, India will tour the Caribbean for three ODIs and five T20Is. Later, India will take on Zimbabwe in the one-dayers and will soon be engaged in the Asia Cup, starting August 27. The Men in Blue will lock horns with old foe Pakistan on August 28.

Standings ICC CWC Super League standings

India are currently seated sixth (79 points) in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. They have mustered eight wins and four losses. The forthcoming ODIs against England and West Indies won't be a part of the Super League. As for Zimbabwe, they languish at the second-last position among 13 participating teams. They have 35 points from three wins, 11 losses, and a no-result.