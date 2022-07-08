Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic overcomes Cameron Norrie to reach final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 08, 2022, 10:29 pm 3 min read

Djokovic has reached 2022 Wimbledon final (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

World number three Novak Djokovic has reached the final at Wimbledon with a victory over Cameron Norrie on Friday. The Djoker lost the first set before making a comeback to win the remaining three. With this victory, Djokovic now owns a 27-match winning streak on the London lawns as a three-time defending champion. Djokovic won the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic Key numbers for Djokovic

This was the second career meeting between Djokovic and Norrie. The Serb has a 2-0 record after having earlier beaten Norrie at the 2021 ATP Finals. The Djoker sealed his 85th win at Wimbledon. He has now steered clear of Jimmy Connors (84) in terms of matches won at Wimbledon and is only behind Roger Federer (105). His overall tally at Slams is 333-47.

2022 How has Djokovic fared in 2022?

Djokovic has raced to a 22-5 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to Wimbledon, Djokovic was ousted at Roland Garros by Rafael Nadal in the quarters. He won the Italian Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. In Madrid, he was beaten in the semis and before that he suffered a loss in the final of the Serbian Open. He also lost in the quarters in Dubai.

Wimbledon Djokovic is aiming to win a 7th Wimbledon crown

Djokovic won his third consecutive Wimbledon crown in 2021 and a sixth overall. Besides winning the tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2021, he was crowned champion in 2011, 2014, and 2015. He now has the third-most Wimbledon titles after Roger Federer (8), Pete Sampras (7), and William Renshaw (7). Djokovic could emulate Sampras and Renshaw this time.

Run Djokovic's road to the final

Djokovic beat Soonwoo Kwon in the first round (6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4). In the second round, he overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. In the third round, Djokovic tamed fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4. He overcame Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 16. He beat Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 next before taming Norrie.

Information 32nd Slam finale for Djokovic

Djokovic has reached his 32nd Slam final, including eight times at Wimbledon. He has a 6-1 win-loss record in finals at Wimbledon. Djokovic has steered clear of Roger Federer (31) in terms of finale appearances at Grand Slams. He has a 20-11 record in finals.

Information Djokovic to face Kyrgios in the final

Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios in the final on Sunday. Kyrgios reached his maiden final after Rafael Nadal pulled out of 2022 Wimbledon semis due to an abdominal injury. Djokovic has lost both his meetings against Kyrgios to date.