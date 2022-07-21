Sports

Virat Kohli likely to participate in Zimbabwe series: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 21, 2022, 04:03 pm 3 min read

Kohli averages just 35.73 with the bat since November 2019

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has had a dry run with the bat for the last two years. The Run Machine looked out of sorts in the concluded white-ball series against England. As per the reports, the 33-year-old might play the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting August 18. The series will act as a base for Kohli to regain his lost touch.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Zimbabwe tour could do wonders for Kohli.

A decent run could give him the needed confidence for the Asia Cup, and later, the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kohli hasn't played many T20Is this year and has already been rested for the entire West Indies tour.

Although he has marked his appearance in eight ODIs this year, they haven't been productive by any standards.

Form Kohli's poor run of form continues!

Kohli was rested for the first of three match ODIs against England because of a groin injury. He played the next two ODIs but did not do much. Kohli managed scores of 16(25) at Lord's and then 17(22) in the decider at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Earlier, he finished with just 12 runs from two T20Is in the nation.

Series A BCCI source informed about the development

"There is still some time before the selectors meet. But the plan is to have Virat use the Zimbabwe series to regain batting touch in a format he is very good at," said a BCCI source as reported by Hindustan Times. Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the squad for the Zimbabwe series. Meanwhile, the Asia Cup will take place between August 18-22.

Tons Kohli has been century-less in last 23 ODIs

Kohli's last ODI ton came in August 2019 against the West Indies. He had slammed an unbeaten 114 off 99 deliveries. He hasn't brought up a hundred in ODI cricket since then. The Run Machine has averaged a mediocre 35.82 in this period. Kohli has 824 runs from 23 ODIs (10 fifties). He has registered a duck on three occasions.

T20Is Kohli averages 20.25 in T20Is this year

Kohli has averaged an abysmal 20.25 across four T20Is played this year. He has managed 81 runs that includes a 52 against West Indies earlier this year. Kohli, who was rested for the first T20I versus England, averaged a meek 6.00 in the last two outings. His scores in 2022 read 17, 52, 1, and 11.

Opinion Kapil Dev gives a remark on Kohli; Rohit Sharma disagrees

A few days back, former India skipper Kapil Dev opined on benching Kohli for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma disagreed with the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper's remarks. The former stated that the cricket experts are "watching the game from outside and do not know what is happening inside". Rohit clarified that the side has a "thought process".

Do you know? Kohli's numbers since November 2019

Kohli, the owner of over 23,000 international runs and a plethora of records, is struggling to attain consistency at the moment. Since November 2019, Kohli has scored 2,554 runs from 68 internationals at an average of 35.47. The tally includes 24 half-centuries.