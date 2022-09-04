Sports

Asia Cup (Super Four): India compile 181/7 against Pakistan

The Indian cricket team racked up 181/7 against Pakistan in the Super Four clash at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a phenomenal knock to keep the Men in Blue on top. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India one of their best starts in T20I cricket. India now eye their 10th Asia Cup victory against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were off to a flier after Pakistan put them in to bat. Both batters played some dazzling strokes around the ground. The duo brought up India's fifty in just 4.2 overs. Although Haris Rauf dismissed Rohit in the sixth over, the damage was done! India scored 62/1 in six overs, their highest T20I score against Pakistan in the Powerplay.

Rohit finally broke the shackles against Pakistan. He slammed his second-highest score against them in T20I cricket. Rohit scored 28 off 16 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). Before this match, Rohit averaged 13.66 against Pakistan in the format.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan dismissed Rahul on the first ball after the Powerplay. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking. The duo shared a brisk 29-run stand, but SKY fell to Mohammad Nawaz in the 10th over. Rishabh Pant, who joined Kohli in the middle thereafter, was in sync with India's attacking approach. India touched the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

Pakistan spinners kept Kohli and Pant at bay in the middle overs. Shadab dismissed Pant in the 14th over after the latter played a reckless reverse sweep. In the very next over, Mohammad Hasnain got rid of the dangerous Hardik Pandya. Pandya recorded a two-ball duck after getting caught at mid-wicket. India were reduced to 126/4 in 14 overs.

Kohli slammed his 32nd half-century in T20I cricket. He now has the most 50+ scores in the format. The 33-year-old registered his second consecutive T20I fifty. His exploits in the middle overs helped India recover from their brief collapse against Pakistan.