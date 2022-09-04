Sports

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 04, 2022, 08:42 pm 2 min read

Verstappen has won the Dutch GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

2022 Formula 1 leaders Red Bull saw Max Verstappen emerge triumphant at the Dutch Grand Prix. He finished ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Notably, Verstappen had to pass Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes after a late safety-car period to take his 10th win in 15 races this year and extend his points tally. Here are the key stats.

Verstappen 72nd podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen collected his 72nd podium finish. He now has 30 race wins. Verstappen has won 10 races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, and the Dutch GP. He has enjoyed 12 podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Notably, Verstappen won the Dutch GP in 2021 as well.

Top 10 A look at the top 10 finishers

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2. George Russell (Mercedes) 3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 6. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 8. Carlos Sainz (Red Bull) 9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Russell 2nd-placed Russell maintains his consistency

This season has seen Russell finish fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, fifth in Miami, third in Spain, fifth in Monaco, third in Baku, fourth in Canada, fourth in Austria, third in France, 3rd in Hungary, and 4th in Belgium. In 14 of the 15 races this season, Russell has consistently finished within the top five.

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull are top with 511 points. Ferrari are second with 376 points. Mercedes are third with 346 points. Alpine are fourth with 125 points and are above McLaren (101). Alfa Romeo remain on 51 points.

Points Verstappen marches on in 2022 F1

Verstappen collected 26 points from the race, including the fastest lap and has a total of 310 points. Leclerc is back to second place and has 201 points alongside Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. George Russell has moved to 4th with 188 points and is above Carlos Sainz (175). Lewis Hamilton has 158 points after a 4th-placed finish.

Information Frustration for Hamilton

A dejected Hamilton was left fuming after Mercedes failed to change his tyres during the caution period. The likes of Russell and Ferrari's Leclerc managed to pass him after the restart to take the other podium places.