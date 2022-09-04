Sports

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam elects to field

Sep 04, 2022

Dubai will host the high-octane clash

India and Pakistan are once again at loggerheads, this time in the Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue handed Pakistan a five-wicket defeat in the Group stage. India eye their 10th win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The news from the center is that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Changes A look at the combinations

India have made three changes to their Playing XI. Batter Deepak Hooda, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have come in for Avesh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dinesh Karthik. Interestingly, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opted for two leg-spinners in the XI, with Yuzvendra Chahal leading the pack. Meanwhile, pacer Mohammad Hasnain replaces injured Shahnawaz Dahani in Pakistan's XI.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the affair. The wicket has assisted the pacers so far, while the batters need to be patient. Chasing sides have won 42 of 78 T20Is played here. Meanwhile, the average first-innings score here is 142. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Match India beat Pakistan in group stage

India beat Pakistan in the second match of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped the Men in Blue chase 148 after the Pakistanis were bundled out. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his career-best figures against Pakistan in T20Is. India won their fourth consecutive match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

India have a win-loss record of 9-5 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is). The Men in Blue are unbeaten against them in the last four matches. In T20Is, India own an 8-2 lead over the Men in Green.

Rohit Rohit Sharma averages 13.66 against Pakistan (T20Is)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been in hot water against Pakistan in T20Is. He has scored just 82 runs from nine innings at an average of 13.66. His scores against them in this format read as 12, 0, 10, 0, 24, 4*, 2, and 30*. Notably, Rohit has been dismissed by left-arm seamers in three of the last four T20Is against Pakistan.