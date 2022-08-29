Sports

Asia Cup, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Here are the key battles

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 29, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will square off in the third match of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Afghanistan thrashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the tournament opener. They would want to continue their winning streak. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh have the required ammunition to stop them. Here, we present the key player battles.

#1 Rashid Khan vs Bangladesh's middle order

One of the greatest leg-spinners, Rashid Khan, conceded just 12 runs from four overs in the match against Sri Lanka. He would hope to perturb Bangladesh's middle order this time. His battle against Bangladesh skipper Shakib would be the one to watch out for. It will also be interesting to see how the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim tackles Rashid.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a match-winning 40 off just 18 balls against Sri Lanka. He smashed 3 fours and 4 sixes as Afghanistan chased 106 in just 10.1 overs. Bangladesh's left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, known for his deceptive deliveries, could unsettle Gurbaz in the impending match. It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

#3 Mahmudullah vs Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi registered phenomenal figures of 2/14 in four overs against Sri Lanka (ER: 3.50). He would be at loggerheads with another potent all-rounder Mahmudullah. The former Bangladesh captain carries the propensity to change the game single-handedly with his power-hitting. However, Nabi remains a seasoned campaigner, who knows how to control the game with the ball.

#4 Sabbir Rahman vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers against Sri Lanka. He took three wickets for just 11 runs in 3.4 overs. Farooqi was brilliant both in the Powerplay and the death overs. He would pose a threat to senior batter Sabbir Rahman, who will likely opener for Bangladesh against Afghanistan. Rahman would be wary of Farooqi.

Star all-rounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan remains the key to Bangladesh's success. He could be all guns blazing with both bat and ball on his day. Therefore, Afghanistan would hope to uproot the batter in him and negotiate his tricky deliveries.