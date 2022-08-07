Sports

India's Harshal Patel ruled out of Asia Cup: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Aug 07, 2022, 02:15 pm 3 min read

Harshal Patel last played an international on July 10 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

In a major development, Indian pacer Harshal Patel is set to miss the 2022 Asia Cup, starting August 27. The 31-year-old T20 specialist suffered a side strain, as a result of which, he hasn't featured in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on August 28. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per Cricbuzz, India will announce the Asia Cup squad on August 8.

And, Harshal's injury puts him out of contention.

Plus, it will take him at least six weeks of rest and rehabilitation for complete recovery.

He could even miss out on the T20 World Cup in October-November.

He will be asked to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Injury Did Harshal pick the injury in the Windies?

BCCI hasn't shared any detail on whether Harshal picked up the injury prior to the West Indies tour or during the course of the white-ball duels. He had a mediocre show in three T20Is versus England, which India won 2-1. Harshal snared four scalps at an average and economy of 23.25 and 8.45, respectively. He last played an international on July 10.

Career A look at Harshal's T20I career

Since making his debut in November 2021, Harshal has pocketed 23 scalps at 20.95. He has an economy of 8.58 (BBI: 4/25). Overall, he has claimed 182 wickets in his T20 career while averaging 22.51. Notably, Harshal is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is played this year. He has captured 19 wickets at 22.68. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (20) has punched more dismissals.

Chahar Chahar can make the cut

Indian seamer Deepak Chahar could find himself in consideration for the 20-over tournament. The right-armer was out of action since February owing to a hamstring injury. He has been selected in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting August 18. So far, Chahar has snapped up 26 wickets across 20 T20Is, averaging 22.26. His best figures read 6/7 (vs Bangladesh).

Asia Cup Asia Cup: India are the most successful side

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup in terms of titles. They have won the tournament seven times (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018). India were crowned champions of the only Asia Cup edition that was played in T20 format (2016). The Men in Blue led by former Indian captain MS Dhoni were unbeaten in that tournament.

Details Key details about the event

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the five confirmed teams for the 2022 Asia Cup. Besides, a qualifier between UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will decide the sixth team for the tournament. The matches at the Asia Cup will be held in the T20 format. The tournament moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE due to mass civilian protests in SL.

Information India to face arch-rivals Pakistan

The Men in Blue will be up against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. India have a win-loss record of 8-5 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is). The Men in Blue are unbeaten against them in the last three matches.