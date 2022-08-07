Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian men's hockey team reaches final

Commonwealth Games: Indian men's hockey team reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 12:38 am 2 min read

India beat SA 3-2 in the semis

The Indian men's hockey team pulled off a 3-2 win against a resurgent South Africa side to reach the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India started the match on a positive note and drew out some good saves by the Proteas keeper. Abhisek gave India the lead before Mandeep Singh scored to make it 2-0. Jugraj made it 3-1 before SA scored again.

Hockey Indian men's hockey team is on a high

The Indian men's hockey team bagged a historic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year. India stunned Germany 5-4 in their bronze medal match after losing to Belgium in the semis. Post that, India took home the bronze medal in the 2022 Asia Cup. India beat Japan 1-0 in the third place game. South Korea won the gold.

Medal India aiming to win a maiden gold medal

India have managed to add just two medals in their Commonwealth Games kitty. They won the silver medal in the 2010 edition held in New Delhi. Notably, India were trounced 8-0 by Australia in the final. In the 2014 edition in Glasgow, India finished second once again. Australia were the champions, beating India 4-0 in the final.

Performance India's performance at the 2022 CWG

India beat Ghana 11-0 to start their Pool B campaign in hockey. Post that, the men's team was held 4-4 by England in the second clash. The third match was saw India thrash Canada 8-0. India also beat Wales 4-1 next to reach the semis. And now, India managed to see of South Africa to reach a third final.

Twitter Post A 3-2 win for India