India thrash West Indies in fourth T20I, win series

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 12:23 am 3 min read

India managed 40 runs in the last four overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India downed West Indies in the fourth T20I. With that, the visitors have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Earlier, India rallied their way to 191/5, courtesy of an all-round contribution from the batters. Alzarri Joseph (2/29) had an eventful day at work. For WI, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell racked up blistering knocks but it wasn't enough (132/10). Here's more.

Fourth T20I How did the fourth T20I pan out?

Team India meant business straightaway as they added a brisk 53 runs for the opening wicket. Suryakumar Yadav departed soon, handing over the scoring reins to Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant. The duo added 47 runs for the third wicket. Later, Axar Patel's fiery 8-ball 20* got India past 190. WI lost too many wickets to put the chase aside.

Duo Rohit, Suryakumar attain these numbers

Rohit Sharma whacked a 16-ball 33 laced with two fours and three sixes. The Hitman has raced to a record-extending 3,487 T20I runs at 32.28. Interestingly, Rohit averages a phenomenal 46.25 in the Caribbeans. Suryakumar hoarded 24 off 14 deliveries studded with four and two sixes. With that, the stylish batter has steered to 672 runs at 37.33 (SR: 175.45).

Duo Pant and Samson's onslaughts put India in a commanding spot

Pant, who slammed a well-composed 33* in the last outing, exhibited a hostile show in the coveted duel. He whipped six fours and struck at over 140. He amassed 44 before an ill-timed slog sweep got him dismissed. He now has 883 runs at 23.86. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson dished out 30*off 23 deliveries to amass 281 runs in the format, striking at 135.09.

Bowlers Indian bowlers tame the Windies batters

Axar was quite a handful for the Windies in the concluded show. Despite being belted for 22 runs in the fifth over, the spinner bounced back to pocket dangerous-looking Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell. He concluded with figures of 2/48. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, who struggled in the series, claimed 2/17 to tally 11 T20I scalps. Arshdeep Singh (3/12) was excellent. He has nine wickets.

Record India register a laudable feat in the Caribbean Islands

This was India's 16th win versus the Windies in T20I cricket. With that, the Men in Blue broke a tie with Pakistan to bag the most wins against the Caribbeans in the format. India have been on the losing end on seven instances (NR: 1). Pakistan follow suit, with 15 wins, three losses, and as many no-results.

Information India have won last five T20I series against WI

Notably, India have won the last five bilateral T20I series against the Caribbeans (twice in 2019 and 2022, and a 3-0 win in 2018). WI last beat India in a bilateral series in August 2016 (1-0).

Rohit Major feats attained by Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (16,000) has become the seventh Indian batter to breach the 16,000-run mark in the international arena. Sachin Tendulkar (34,537), Rahul Dravid (24,064), Virat Kohli (23,726), Sourav Ganguly (18,433), MS Dhoni (17,092), and Virender Sehwag (16,892) are the others. Rohit (477) also pipped Shahid Afridi (476) to register second-most sixes in the international circuit. He now ranks behind WI's Chris Gayle (533).