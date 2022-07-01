Sports

WI vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

WI vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 01, 2022, 02:06 pm 3 min read

Rovman Powell can race to 700 runs in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The action shifts to 20 overs as West Indies host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series, starting July 2. Nicholas Pooran will be raring to draw the first blood with Rovman Powell as his newly appointed deputy. It would be Pooran's maiden T20I series at home as a full-time captain in limited-overs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh seek their maiden win in the Caribbean.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Windsor Park in Dominica will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on the Fancode app (11:00 PM IST). The venue has hosted two T20Is and averages a first innings score of 148. Pacers can be backed to fare better than spinners. Clouds will hover around the stadium, but no rains are being foretold for this fixture.

WI Windies have the pedigree to claim an easy triumph

Windies boast a solid squad on offer. Mayers is coming off a terrific run in the Tests. Pooran clocked three back-to-back fifties in T20Is against India. And, Powell's a beast when in a flow. Keemo Paul can be a huge plus on batting and bowling fronts. Obed McCoy's death-over finesse was put to notice in IPL 2022. In short, they have covered all bases.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

Bangladesh have lost two of their three matches in WI (one no-result). Overall, they have a 5-7 win-loss record against the Windies in this format. Meanwhile, WI have had a mixed run in T20Is played at home, with three wins in last five outings.

Bangladesh Can Bangladesh overthrow the Windies?

Bangladesh need a solid start in the seaming conditions. Anamul Haque has to put up a belligerent show in this regard. Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan could be troublesome for WI, especially the latter, given his reputation in this format. Taskin Ahmed's return is a huge plus for Bangladesh. He would be raring to force inroads alongside a competent campaigner in Mustafizur Rahman.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

WI (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain & wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Nicholas Pooran has slammed 1,193 runs at 27.74. The southpaw can race past 1,200 runs. Rovman Powell has smashed 619 runs across 39 T20Is. He has clobbered three fifties and a hundred. Shakib Al Hasan has pocketed 119 scalps at 19.88. He has also scored 1,908 runs. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman has snared 87 wickets at 19.65. Anamul Haque has compiled 355 runs at 32.27.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Anamul Haque, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Litton Das, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Keemo Paul, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.