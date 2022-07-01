Sports

Richarlison joins Tottenham in £60m deal: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 01, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Richarlison scored 43 goals for Everton (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Everton forward Richarlison has completed his medical and will be soon announced as a new signing by fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs had earlier signed the paperworks with Everton, besides agreeing personal terms with the player. As per Fabrizio Romano, the fee agreed is £50m guaranteed plus add-ons which adds upto £60m in total. Here we decode the stats of Richarlison.

Richarlison was Everton's best player in Premier League 2021-22 season

In the 2021-22 season, Richarlison managed to score 10 goals and make five assists for Everton in the Premier League. He registered 72 shots and had a goal involvement of 35% (both highest). He also won 214 duels and made 140 touches in the opposition box, besides completing 40 dribbles. He created seven big chances and missed six.

Why does this story matter?

Richarlison has now become the second-costliest player in Tottenham's transfer history.

He also becomes the second-costliest player to leave Everton after Romelu Lukaku, who left the Toffees for Manchester United in 2017 for a sum of £72m.

Richarlison is a solid versatile forward and will add a lot of quality in this Spurs squad.

He becomes Spurs' fourth signing in the summer transfer window.

His overall Premier League stats

In 173 Premier League appearances, Richarlison has managed to score 48 goals. He has also provided 16 assists. His goals tally includes four penalties. Out of his 421 shots, 128 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork on 10 occasions. He has created 32 big chances so far. Richarlison has made 273 tackles, 78 interceptions, and 176 clearances.

How did Richarlison perform prior to Everton stint?

Richarlison started his career with America Mineiro, scoring nine goals in 43 games in Brazil's second division. He moved to Fluminense in 2016 and scored 19 goals in 67 matches. He played one season for Watford, scoring five goals in 41 matches. However, Richarlison is yet to win a trophy in his club career.

Richarlison's numbers for Everton

Richarlison joined Everton in 2018 from Watford and went on to score 43 goals for them in the Premier League. Overall, he he scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for the Toffees. He also provided 13 assists for the club in all competitions.