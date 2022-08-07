Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea overcome Everton 1-0: Key stats

Aug 07, 2022

Jorginho scored for the Blues (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

In what was a lacklustre contest, Chelsea managed to eke out a win against Everton in their opening match of the Premier League 2022-23 season. A Jorginho penalty settled matters for Chelsea, who will be happy to have claimed all three points. Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled Ben Chilwell at a crucial stage in the first half stoppage time to concede a penalty. Here's more.

Match Chelsea hang on for all three points

The Toffees were decent in the first half before the penalty was conceded. Jorginho made no mistake from the spot. Everton also lost Ben Godfrey with a serious ankle injury. Chelsea players lacked the bite in the second half before new signing Marc Cucurella came in and made an impact. His cutback to Raheem Sterling saw the latter's low effort be blocked by Mykolenko.

Do you know? Jorginho nets another penalty

Veteran Chelsea mid-fielder Jorginho has now scored 20 goals in the Premier League. As per Opta, 90% of these goals have been penalties (18/20). This is the highest percentage of any player with at least 10 goals in the competition.

Blues New record for Chelsea; Koulabily impresses on debut

As per Squawka, Chelsea are the first side to beat Everton on the opening day of the Premier League season since QPR at the start of 2011-12. Chelsea's new defender Kalidou Koulabily made a positive start. He had three clearances, 3 aerial duels won, 2 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 last man tackle.

