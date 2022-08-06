Commonwealth Games: Indian wrestler Naveen bags gold medal
India continued to be excellent in wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Naveen won a third gold medal for India in wrestling (74kg category) on Saturday after Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat. He has also won India's sixth wrestling gold medal in Birmingham. Naveen overcame Pakistan's Muhammad Tahir, sealing a win on points. The Pakistani wrestler managed to avoid a technical superiority. Here's more.
The Indian wrestling contingent bagged its 10th medal at the 2022 CWG. Sakshi Malik - Gold Vinesh Phogat - Gold Naveen - Gold Ravi Dahiya - Gold Bajrang Punia - Gold Deepak Punia - Gold Anshu Malik - Silver Divya Kakran - Bronze Mohit Grewal - Bronze Pooja Gehlot - Bronze
