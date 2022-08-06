Sports

Vinesh Phogat wins third successive Commonwealth Games gold in wrestling

Vinesh Phogat wins third successive Commonwealth Games gold in wrestling

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 06, 2022, 10:47 pm 2 min read

A third successive CWG medal for Vinesh (Photo credit: Twitter/@Phogat_Vinesh)

Indian ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her third successive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Vinesh won in the 53kg category after beating Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don. In what was a one-sided contest, Vinesh stood tall to deliver the goods. Earlier, she had reached the final by overcoming Nigeria's Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye. Here are the details.

Do you know? 3rd CWG gold for Vinesh

Vinesh has won her third successive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The talented wrestler won the 2014 event in Glasgow (48kg category). She then sealed another gold in Gold Coast 2018 (50kg category).

Career stats A look at her career achievements

Vinesh has gone on to win a total of eight medals at the Asian Championships, including one gold. She has won two medals at the Asian Games. She won the gold in 2018 Jakarta and a bronze in 2014 Incheon (48kg category). She has also won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships. She has won a silver at the Youth Wrestling Championship.

Twitter Post A hat-trick of gold medals

GOLD 🥇HATTRICK FOR VINESH 🥳🥳@Phogat_Vinesh has scripted history yet again, from being the 1️⃣st Indian woman 🤼‍♀️ to win GOLD at both CWG Asian Games, to becoming the 1️⃣st Indian woman 🤼‍♀️ to bag 3 consecutive GOLD🥇at #CommonwealthGames 🔥



🔹️GOLD by VICTORY BY FALL 💪

1/1 pic.twitter.com/CeeGYqJ0RT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

Information A new record for Vinesh

Vinesh scripted history on Saturday as she became the 1st Indian woman to bag 3 consecutive gold medals at the CWG. She was earlier the 1st Indian woman to win gold at both Asian Games and CWG.

53kg event Key details about the 53kg category in women's wrestling

There were only four wrestlers in the women's 53kg division at the 2022 CWG. Therefore, the medals were decided through a single-phase Nordic Group system. The system saw all the wrestlers face each other once. Notably, the group topper after the sequence of matches won the gold while the second and third placed grapplers took home silver and bronze, respectively.