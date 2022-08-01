Sports

Commonwealth Games: India confirm first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 01, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

India defeated New Zealand 16-13 (Source: Twitter/@Media_SAI)

India have confirmed their first medal in Lawn Bowls after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of Women's Fours event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Choudhury, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani took India to their first-ever CWG final in the sport. India will take on face South Africa in the gold-medal clash on Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

India have secured their first-ever medal at Lawn Bowls (men or women), a sport that is not eminent in India.

They stunned New Zealand, who have a total of 40 medals in this sport.

NZ are among the five most successful teams in Lawn Bowls.

The Indian women will eye history on Tuesday when they face South Africa in the final.

Action Here's how the deciding round panned out

Choudhury began the deciding round with brilliant throws. Saika followed the footsteps of the former, extending India's lead. Although New Zealand with a pair of incredible throws, Rupa earned four points in the final two throws. The four throwers helped India ensure at least a silver-medal finish. An emotional, yet hysterical celebration by the Indian women followed the action.

Information India finish second in Section C table

The Indian women's Lawn Bowls team finish second in the Section C table with three wins and one loss. They bounced back after a defeat to Malaysia in the first game, beating Falkland Islands, Cook Islands, and England.

Lawn Bowls How is the game played?

In Lawn bowls, matches are played on a green field within a 'rink' area. There are six rinks per green. One competitor rolls a small ball (jack) at least 23 metres in the green. The competitors then take turns to roll their bowls, vying to ensure they are the closest to the jack. Points are awarded for each bowl.

Do you know? Scotland and England are the most successful sides

Scotland and England have the joint-most gold medals at the Lawn Bowls (all-time tally). Meanwhile, England lead the overall medals tally (51). Australia and New Zealand have won 40 medals each. India are set to enter this list.