Commonwealth Games: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins gold medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 06, 2022, 10:13 pm 1 min read

Ravi Dahiya has won the gold medal

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has bagged the gold medal in men's 57kg freestyle category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The experienced campaigner defeated Ebikewenimo Welson 10-0 in the final. He won the bout by technical superiority to win India's fourth wrestling gold Earlier, he defeated Pakistani grappler Ali Asad to reach the final. Dahiya won that contest 14-4. Here's more.

Details Dahiya wins by technical superiority

Facing resistance early on, Dahiya took nearly two minutes to get his first point on the board. However, his first successful move got him eight points. Dahiya completed another take down to reach 10 points before sealing the bout by technical superiority. This was his third straight win by technical superiority at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Success Ravi adds a CWG medal in his illustrious career

24-year-old Dahiya has bagged his maiden Commonwealth Games medal. He has won three gold medals at the Asian Championships (57kg category), including one in Mongolia earlier this year. He has also bagged a bronze at the World Championships in 2019, besides a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also won a silver at the World U23 Championships in 2018.