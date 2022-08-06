Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur sink Southampton 4-1: Key stats

Tottenham Hotspur started their Premier League 2022-23 campaign in an enthralling manner. Antonio Conte's men thrashed Southampton 4-1 on Saturday. Spurs went behind after James Ward-Prowse handed the visitors an early lead. Ryan Sessengon and Eric Dier rallied for Spurs as the hosts were 2-1 at the break. In the second half, a Mohammad Salisu own goal and Dejan Kulusevski's strike sunk the Saints.

TOTSOU Spurs run riot versus Saints

Southampton went ahead in the 12th minute through Ward-Prowse who fired in a fine downward volley. Sessegnon's back-post header made it 1-1. Eric Dier glanced home a header from Son Heung-Min's cross to give Spurs the lead. Salisu then miskicked his clearance to score an own goal. A minute later Spurs netted their fourth through Kulusevski. It was a lovely curling effort.

Kulusevski Kulusevski continues his prime run of form

Dejan Kulusevski has assisted nine goals for Spurs in the Premier League since making his debut in February earlier this year. As per Opta, this is the most by a player in the Premier League. Across Europe's big five leagues his figure is bettered only by Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona (11). Kulusevski has scored six goals now in 19 Premier League games.

Do you know? Big achievement for Spurs; Son shines

As per Squawka, Tottenham have scored 4+ goals in the opening game of the season for the first time since 1995 when they beat Sheffield Wednesday. Playing his 233rd Premier League match, Son registered his 47th assist.

Information A look at the other matches

Bournemouth handed Aston Villa a 2-0 defeat. Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore scored for the Cherries. Two second half goals saw Newcastle humble Nottingham Forest 2-0. Leeds United downed Wolves 2-1.