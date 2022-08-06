Sports

WI vs IND, 4th T20I: Nicholas Pooran elects to field

Aug 06, 2022

Team India leads the five-match series 2-1 (Source: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

The action shifts to Florida as India take on West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday. Team India has a 2-1 lead post a comprehensive win in Basseterre. Suryakumar Yadav was the trump card in the last fixture, having belted a 44-ball 76. The news from the stadium is that WI skipper Nicholas Pooran has elected to field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, will host this affair. It has been an excellent batting track, with 160 as the average first innings total. Sides batting first have won nine of 12 T20Is. Passing showers are being foretold near the mid-innings. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (8 PM IST) and live-streamed on Fancode app.

Information A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India boast a 15-7 win-loss record against WI in T20I cricket (NR: 1). It is the joint-most win by a team against WI in T20Is, a record India shares with Pakistan. Notably, the Men in Blue bested the Windies 3-0 earlier this year.

Stats Here are the key performers (T20Is)

Suryakumar Yadav has slammed 404 runs in 11 T20Is played this year. He averages 40.40 (SR: 190.56). Versus WI, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 660 runs at 38.82 (50s: 5). Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has pocketed 20 wickets in 2022, averaging 16.75. Kyle Mayers has belted 285 runs in the last 10 innings (SR: 143.93). Nicholas Pooran has 1,355 T20I runs at 28.82 (50s: 9).

Playing XI A look at the two teams

WI Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Information Three changes for Team India

The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, and Sanju Samson are in for Team India. They replace Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, and Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI.