Commonwealth Games: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 06, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

Nikhat has reached the final at 2022 CWG (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketwallah)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has reached the final of the women's 50kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Nikhat beat England's Savannah Alfia Stubley 5-0 in what was a one-sided contest. This was another commanding show for Nikhat, who will aim for the gold medal next. Earlier, Indian boxers Amit Panghal (51kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) reached the finale as well.

Do you know? A third successive win for Nikhat at 2022 CWG

In the quarters, Nikhat beat Wales' Helen Jones in the women's boxing light flyweight category on Wednesday to advance to the semi-final. She beat her opponent 5-0. Prior to that, she tamed Mozambique's Helena Bagao in a women's 50kg opening round contest, prevailing by RSC.

World C'ships Women's World Championships: Nikhat had won gold medal

Back in May, Nikhat had won the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women's World Championships. The 25-year-old rising star overcame Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight final in Istanbul, Turkey. She became only the fifth Indian women's boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC to win a gold at the event.

Information Other notable wins for Nikhat

Barring her World Championships gold medal, Nikhat also won the bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Championships in Bangkok. Earlier this year, Zareen defeated Ukraine's Tetiana Kob, a three-time European Championships medallist 4-1 to clinch gold at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Bugaria.