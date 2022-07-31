Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian weightlifter Lalrinnunga Jeremy wins gold medal

Indian weightlifter Lalrinnunga Jeremy won the gold medal in the men's 67kg final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. The youngster won the second gold medal for India at the Games total of 300kg (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk). Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal of the 2022 CWG (women's 49kg final).

Information Jeremy sets a new CWG record

Jeremy, who hails from Mizoram, lifted a total of 300kg, a new CWG record in the 67kg category. His scores read 136 and 140 in snatch and 160 in clean and jerk. Notably, the Indian suffered an elbow injury en route to his finish.

Chanu India's first gold-medalist of 2022 CWG

India's first gold-medalist of 2022 CWG, Mirabai Chanu managed successful lifts of 84kg of 88kg in the women's 49kg weight category. She created a new CWG record in the women's 49Kg weight category with her second lift. She went for the 90kg mark in the third attempt but failed. In the clean and jerk event, she lifted 109kg and 113kg to win gold.