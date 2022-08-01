Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Here's India's schedule for August 1

Written by V Shashank Aug 01, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

The Indian men's table tennis team has advanced to the semi-finals (Source: Twitter)

India had a joyous day at work on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games. Achinta Sheuli (73kg) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67 kg) shone in the men's weightlifting finals to grab gold. Moving forward, plenty of eminent athletes will be in action on Day 4. And lastly, the Indian men's hockey team will square off against England in Pool A match. Here's more.

Events India eyes gold in weightlifting

India kickstart their Day 4 proceedings with the women's four semi-finals in lawn bowls (1 PM). In weightlifting (2 PM), Ajay Singh (men's 81kg) and Harjinder Kaur (women's 71kg) will be competing for a gold medal finish. Jasleen Singh Saini (men's 66kg), Vijay Kumar Yadav (men's 60kg), Sushila Devi Likabam (women's 48kg), and Suchika Tariyal (women's 57kg) will partake in Judo (2:30 PM).

Events Indians to be seen in badminton, swimming, and squash

India will be eyeing to advance through the mixed-team event semi-final in badminton (3:30 PM). In swimming (3:50 PM), Kerela-born Sajan Prakash will have the eyeballs onto him in men's 100m butterfly heat 6. India have reached the quarters in squash, with Joshana Chinappa (6 PM) and Saurav Ghoshal (6:45 PM) seeking a semi-final berth in the women's and men's singles events, respectively.

Events Can the Indian men's hockey team build on the momentum?

Boxing starts at 4:45 PM, with Amit Panghal (men's 51kg), Hussamuddin Mohammed (men's 57kg), and Ashish Kumar (men's 80kg) competing in the round of 16. Gymnastics (artistic) will begin at 5:30 PM followed by cycling (6:30 PM), with Meenakshi participating in the women's 10km scratch race final. Later, India's men's hockey team will face England (8:30 PM), having trounced Ghana 11-0 on Sunday.

Information Table tennis: India's men's team reaches semi-finals

The Indian men's team comprising the trio of veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran torched Bangladesh 3-0 in the quarters. They will be facing Nigeria in the semi-finals (11:30 PM). Interestingly, they bested Barbados, Singapore, and Northern Ireland by an identical score-line.