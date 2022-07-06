Sports

Christophe Galtier replaces Mauricio Pochettino at PSG: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 06, 2022, 04:30 pm 2 min read

Galtier is PSG's new coach (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_inside)

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain announced Christophe Galtier as their new manager. PSG also confirmed the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, whom they sacked after 18 months in charge. The 55-year-old Galtier guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21. He joined Nice thereafter, helping them seal a fifth-place finish in the French top flight last season. Here we decode Galtier's stats.

Galtier to work alongside Luis Campos

Galtier has always managed in Ligue 1 and that serves as a reason why PSG chose him. Also, PSG's intention of going forward with French players in the near future served as another reason given Galtier is French. Galtier will work alongside Luis Campos, who joined PSG as the club's adviser and is responsible for recruitment.

Why does this story matter?

PSG have a habit of changing managers and the sacking of Poch for unable to win the Champions League came as no surprise.

Is Galtier better than Poch? The answer is no. However, PSG feel under him they could perform well given he helped Lille win the league.

Also it remains to be seen if Galtier goes for a more attractive style of play.

Galtier spent a lot of time at Saint-Etienne

From December 2009 to May 2017, Galtier was in charge of Saint-Etienne. He managed 361 games, winning 147, drawing 109, and losing 105 times. The club forwarded 458 goals and allowed 369. He had a win percentage of 40.72. With Saint-Etienne, Galtier won the Coupe de la Ligue in the 2012-13 season. He won the Ligue 1 Manager of the Year (joint) in 2012-13.

Galtier helped Lille win Ligue 1

He moved to Lille next in December 2017 and managed the club until May 2021. He managed 152 matches, winning 78, drawing 32, and losing 42 times. Lille scored 236 goals under Galtier and conceded 164. He had a win percentage of 51.32. Notably, Galtier won the Ligue 1 2020-21 title with Lille. He won two Manager of the Year awards (2018-19 and 2020-21).

Galtier managed Nice in 2021-22

He managed fellow Ligue 1 side Nice last season. he managed 43 games, winning 23, drawing eight, and losing 12. He had a win percentage of 53.49. Nice were the Coupe de France runner-up last season. They also finished fifth in Ligue 1.