Sports

NZW thrash SAW in 2022 Commonwealth Games: Key stats

NZW thrash SAW in 2022 Commonwealth Games: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 30, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

New Zealand kickstart their CWG journey with a win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand Women bested South Africa Women by 13 runs to clinch their maiden win in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. NZW managed 167/2, riding on Suzie Bates' brilliance (91*). Sophie Devine deserves equal credit for churning out runs at a healthy rate (48*). Later on, an all-round effort from the Kiwi Women denied South Africa any chances of a triumph (154/7). Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

New Zealand had more than a desirable start to the innings. The opening duo didn't budge against the Protean attack on offer. Later, a quick cameo from Amelia Kerr (20*) saw them get past 160. SA lost wickets frequently to be left reeling at 116/5. The chase was out of the equation post Chloe Tryon's dismissal after a whirlwind 39.

Knock Devine scores in tandem!

Devine was Bates' partner in crime in the mind-boggling affair. She bashed a 40-ball 48 while striking at 120.00. She hit four fours and two sixes before Nonkululeko Mlaba put curtains to her stay in the 14th over. The talented batter missed out on her 16th fifty in this format. Devine has compiled 612 runs against SA Women, averaging a prolific 87.42.

Information Fifth-highest run-getter in WT20Is

Devine's defiant inning has driven her into the top five run-getters in WT20Is. She has usurped England's Charlotte Edwards (2,605) to become the fifth leading run-getter in the format. She ranks behind Bates (3,471), Meg Lanning (3,128), Stafanie Taylor (3,121), and Deandra Dottin (2,689).

Performance Bates' 91* lights up Birmingham

Bates had a stupendous run in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament in the month of May. Fortunately, she managed to extend her form to the CWG to dish out a pivotal 91* off 64 deliveries. She clocked her 22nd WT20I fifty and third against RSAW. She belted eight fours and three sixes. Versus SA Women, Bates has raced to 517 runs at 64.62.

Information Bates-Devine unlock a monumental feat

As stated, Bates and Devine added a staggering 99 runs for the opening wicket. The duo has now amassed 2,008 runs among themselves in WT20Is. They have fetched five hundred run-stands and nine fifty-run stands.

Duo Devine, du Preez achieve these records

Devine clipped figures worth 3/37 in four overs, including the prized wickets of Chloe Tryon (39) and Sune Luus (32). She has raced past 100 WT20I wickets. She is the first Kiwi bowler to breach the 100-wicket mark in the format. Number three batter Mignon du Preez scored 22-ball 26 (two fours, one six). She has equaled England's Natalie Sciver in run count (1,804).