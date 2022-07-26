Sports

ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Lanning claims top spot among batters

Written by V Shashank Jul 26, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

Lanning amassed 103 runs at 103.00 in the Women's Tri-Nation Series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ICC has released the updated ICC Women's T20I rankings after the conclusion of the Tri-Nation Series and South Africa's tour of England. Australia's Meg Lanning has gained 10 spots to be seated number one in the Batting Rankings. England pacer Katherine Brunt has moved four places to be ranked third, while Sophie Ecclestone stays atop the heap in Bowling Rankings. Here's more.

Batting Plenty of movements in the Women's Batting Rankings

Lanning amassed 113 runs at 113.00 in the Women's Tri-Nation Series involving Pakistan and hosts Ireland. She garnered 10 spots to usurp Beth Mooney, who managed 65 runs. Tahlia McGrath climbed 15 places to be ranked 13th, riding on a fifty against Ireland. The South African trio of Laura Wolvaardt (14th), Anne Bosch (21st), and Tazmin Brits (24th) gained despite a 3-0 defeat.

Bowling Ecclestone continues her reign in Bowling Rankings

England's Ecclestone bagged five wickets in the three-match T20I series played against SA at home. She was the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Brunt. Ecclestone stayed put in the T20I Rankings. Meanwhile, Brunt, who claimed her maiden four-fer in the series, jumped to the third position. Aussie spinner Jess Jonassen had snared six wickets, averaging a stupendous 7.33. She gained four spots to b ranked sixth.

Wickets Most WT20I wickets for England

Earlier this month, Brunt had joined Anya Shrubsole as only the second Englishwoman to have breached the 100-wicket mark in 20-overs cricket. Now, the former has the most wickets for England in the format (103). The likes of Shrubsole (102), Danielle Hazell (85), Jenny Gunn (75), Natalie Sciver (73), and Ecclestone (73) follow Brunt on the wickets tally.

All-rounders Ecclestone makes rapid strides in All-Rounder Rankings

Ecclestone was a class act in the lately-finished T20I series against the Protea Women. She bashed a 12-ball 33* in the last outing. She hit four fours and two sixes, thereby taking the English total to 176/6. The knock witnessed her rise by four spots to be 16th in the All-Rounder Rankings. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner jumped three places to be seated seventh overall.