'Mentally harassed,' says boxer Lovlina Borgohain; her coach receives accreditation

Lovlina won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, on Monday, stated that she faced "mental harassment" over the removal of her coaches from the Commonwealth Games (CWG) contingent. According to Lovlina, her training got impacted as one of her coaches (Amey Kolekar) was sent back to India. Lovlina's other coach Sandhya Gurung, who was unable to enter the athletics village (Birmingham), has been granted accreditation for the Games.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2021, Lovlina became the first Assamese female athlete to represent India at the Olympics (Tokyo Games).

The 24-year-old is presently preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

However, her training has been affected as one of her preferred coaches doesn't have the access to be with her.

Lovlina has apparently hit out at the Boxing Federation of India for "mentally harassing" her.

Statement 'I am constantly getting harassed'

"It is with great regret that I am informing that I am constantly getting harassed due to the removal of my coaches," Lovlina wrote on Twitter on Monday. "The constant removal of my coaches, who have helped me win the Olympics medal for my country, is affecting my training process for the competition. One of them is Sandhya Gurungji, a Dronacharya awardee."

Twitter Post Here is the tweet

Rules What do the rules state?

According to PTI, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) clarified that only 33% (1/3rd) of the playing contingent is allowed as support staff at the Commonwealth Games. At present, the Indian boxing contingent has 12 playing members (eight men and four women). As per the aforementioned rules, the number of support staff can be four, including the traveling coaches.

Accreditation Gurung receives accreditation

As per the Times of India, Lovlina's request for the accreditation of Gurung for the CWG was rejected by India's chef-de-mission, Rajesh Bhandari. In a letter addressed to IOA, Bhandari said, "as per the protocols and procedures laid down, no new accreditation can be issued after the finalization in the Delegation Registration Meeting (DRM)." However, after Lovlina's tweet, Gurung received the accreditation.

Achievements Lovlina won bronze medal at the Tokyo Games

Last year, Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a medal in boxing at the Olympics (bronze). Borgohain, who hails from Golaghat, Assam, won back-to-back bronze medals in the 2018 and 2019 World Championships. Lovlina then qualified for the Olympics with a 5-0 win over Maftunakhon Melieva at the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament.